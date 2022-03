DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are issuing a Medina Alert for a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian Monday evening.

The pedestrian was hit by a motorist on the 1300 block of Federal Blvd. and taken to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle involved is described as a black Ford F-150 truck with the Colorado license plate BIH825.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.