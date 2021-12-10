1 rescued from burning Thornton condo complex

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Firefighters in Thornton had to rescue someone Friday night after a condo went up in flames.

It happened on Huron Street near 88th Avenue, west of Interstate 25.

The lights of the holiday season were far from the minds of some residents at the Star Point Condos in Thornton. The Thornton Fire Department said they responded shortly after 5 p.m.

“When we arrived on scene, we did see flames,” Thornton Fire spokesperson Stephanie Harping said.

Fire crews put out those flames in one unit of the Thornton complex.

“We also had to conduct a rescue, from the balcony,” Harpring said.

No word on whether the person who was rescued suffered any injuries.

“It is a complex that has several buildings, but they’re condominiums, so they’re individually owned,” Harpring said.

Harpring said that makes their investigation into what caused this fire a little more complicated.

One family was at a parking lot next to the complex speaking with officials from the City of Thornton. They did not want to comment on the situation.

Fire officials told FOX31 they aren’t sure if the fire started on the lower or upper level of this condo. They added that the building has to be secured before investigators are able to get in and determine a cause.