BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Officials in Boulder are saying that two planes crashed in Longmont early Saturday morning leaving multiple people dead in the process.

According to the Mountain View Fire Rescue, crews arrived at the site of the plane crash located at 10111 Niwot Rd. around 10 a.m. Shortly thereafter, they determined a second plane was involved and that three people had died.

Officials are now asking the public to avoid the area as crews conduct this investigation.

Commander Joshua Bonafede with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said that this investigation is still in the early stages.

