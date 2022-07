AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Fire Rescue says one person was critically injured in a multi-family building fire on Friday morning.

The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. near South Memphis Street and Radcliff Place at a two-story multi-family building.

AFR said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other injuries have been reported.

The fire was under control around 4:45 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.