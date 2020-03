ST. MARY’S, Colo. (KDVR) — One person was extricated from a vehicle after a crash occurred Sunday afternoon.

Colorado State Patrol received a call at around 1:50 p.m. Sunday about a silver Honda traveling westbound on Interstate 70.

The vehicle went off the road, crashing onto U.S. Highway 40, CSP says.

Currently, the highway is blocked in both directions.

The female who was extricated from the vehicle was transported to a local hospital.