1 person transported to the hospital following house fire in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — West Metro Fire Rescue responded to a call of a house fire Tuesday night.

The fire occurred in the 1100 block of South Pierson Court. WMFR tweeted around 9 p.m. that the fire has been contained.

One individual was inside the residence at the time of the fire and was transported to a local hospital. The individual tried to put out the fire and was burned in the process.

WMFR says they expect the individual to survive.

FOX31’s Evan Kruegel is currently on scene.

Per @WestMetroFire: Homeowner tried to put out the fire but burned himself in the process. He’s expected to survive. @KDVR pic.twitter.com/XGPZdf00VC — Evan Kruegel (@EvanKruegel) March 4, 2020

Investigators are currently on scene. The cause of the fire has not yet been released.