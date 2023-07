Denver Fire battled a fire at a home in the Country Club neighborhood (Photo credit: Denver Fire Department)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Fire Department said one person suffered smoke inhalation in a residential fire in the Country Club neighborhood on Friday night.

The residential structure fire was near 3rd Avenue and Gaylord Street. Smoke and fire could be seen from the rear of the structure, Denver Fire said.

Crews battled the fire and got it under control quickly.

One person was evaluated for possible injuries and then taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, the department said.