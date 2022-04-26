CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) – Castle Rock Coroner’s Office has confirmed that one person has died and another person has been taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in a Castle Rock home.

Smoke and fire were reported coming from a side window around 2:45 p.m. at a home on Dove Valley Place and the fire was extinguished by 3:15 p.m.

Castle Rock PD says it is working with the Castle Rock Fire Department because there are “multiple investigations ongoing.”

“There is an extensive crime scene taped off and we are asking the public to avoid the area,” CRPD said on Twitter.

The nearby Sage Canyon Elementary School is also on a secure lockdown.

