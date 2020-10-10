UPDATE: Police investigating homicide after person shot in courtyard by Denver Art Museum dies

DENVER (KDVR) — UPDATE (4:46 p.m.): Denver police report the shooting near Civic Center Park is now being investigated as a homicide.

ORIGINAL: One person was shot in the courtyard by the Denver Art Museum on Saturday afternoon, Denver police say.

The victim was transported to the hospital. The condition of the victim is unknown. According to DPD, two suspects are in custody.

The shooting took place in the area of planned rival-rally group protests at Civic Center Park.

This is a developing story and updates will be posted as they are received.