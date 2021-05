AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – One person has been shot after an apparent road rage incident on Parker Road in Aurora near I-225.

The Aurora Police Department said the suspect is in custody, but southbound Parker Road is closed in the area for the investigation.

APD first reported this around 1 p.m. and said the male shooting victim was in critical condition.

The suspect was taken into custody near Parker Road and Quincy Avenue.

