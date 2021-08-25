1 man shot and killed in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — Broomfield police say a man was killed Wednesday morning during a shooting.

Police got the call around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Sunridge Circle. A spokesperson for Broomfield Police Department said they have no reason to believe the victim in this shooting was engaging in criminal activity.

Police received several reports of vehicle trespassing in the area the night before, but are working to see if those reports are connected to the shooting.

Right now police do not have suspect descriptions, but believe multiple suspects and multiple vehicles could be involved.

Broomfield PD said that schools in the area were not put on lockdown as a result of this.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can leave an anonymous tip with our partners at Metro Denver Crimestoppers by calling 720-913 (STOP).

This is a developing news story, and will be updated with breaking details as soon as they are available.