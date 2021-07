DENVER (KDVR) — Police say one person was taken to the hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle and vehicle crash at 15th Street and Platte Street on Sunday.

TRAFFIC: #Denver officers are investigating a vehicle/motorcycle crash at 15th and Platte St. One adult male was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/Ycaq43wYRQ — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 4, 2021

The driver of the vehicle was cited for a left turn violation and careless driving resulting in injury, according to police.

There were delays around the scene while police investigated and cleared the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is received.