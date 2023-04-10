DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Fire Department is investigating a fire that sent one person to the hospital Monday morning.

According to the Denver Fire Department, crews responded to a blaze near S. Wolff Street and West Louisiana Avenue at around 6:30 a.m. The area is in the Mar Lee neighborhood in west Denver.

SkyFOX flew over the scene where an RV was fully engulfed in flames in what appeared to be the backyard of a home.

DPD tweeted that crews had extinguished the fire at around 7:00 a.m. and that one person was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Fire investigators are now looking into what sparked the fire.