AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — One person has been seriously injured after the car they were driving was hit by a train, the Aurora Police Department said.

The crash happened near the intersection of Chambers Road and Smith Road, and involves an A-Line train.

#APDTrafficAlert We are on scene of a crash at Chambers and Smith involving a vehicle vs @RideRTD A-Line train. The vehicle driver has serious injuries.



N/B Chambers is closed at Smith. Roadway will be closed for an extended time. Please find alternate route. pic.twitter.com/BDydyy0Ilr — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) April 28, 2021

Aurora police say Chambers is partially closed in the area and RTD says it is using buses to replace train service between 61st and Pena.

It is unclear at this point if any passengers on the train were injured.

Shuttle buses replacing A Line between Peoria Station and 61st / Pena Station due to police activity. https://t.co/XRrhDmFCD1 — RTD (@RideRTD) April 28, 2021