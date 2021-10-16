1 person rescued, 2 injured in Aurora apartment fire

A two-alarm fire happened in the area of 200 S. Jasper Cir. on Oct. 16, 2021 (credit: Aurora Fire Rescue)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – One person had be rescued and two others were taken to the hospital in a two-alarm apartment fire that happened around 3 a.m. in Aurora.

The fire happened in the area of 200 S. Jasper Circle.

Firefighters rescued one person from the building, provided medical care and transported the person to a hospital.

Two people, including a juvenile, were sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another adult sustained non-life-threatening injuries.



Credit: Aurora Fire Rescue

According to Aurora Fire Rescue, residents from 12 apartment units have been displaced and are receiving help from the American Red Cross.

The fire was reported to be under control by around 3:40 a.m., and investigators are trying to determine a cause.