1 person, pet found dead in Platteville mobile home fire

PLATTEVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — Firefighters at the Platteville Gilcrest Fire Protection District say they discovered one resident and a pet deceased inside a trailer home in the 700 block of Grand Avenue as a result of a structure fire. The fire was reported at 2:37 a.m.

Authorities did not say what kind of animal perished in the fire.

Frederick Firestone Fire and LaSalle Fire joined Platteville firefighters to fight the fire. Fire crews made their way into the trailer as soon as they were on scene.

The Weld County coroner has been contacted to manage the fatality. The fire is under investigation and crews will be performing additional searches. No other injuries or casualties have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details are received.