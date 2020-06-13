2 people transported to hospital following water rescue at Chatfield State Park

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — One person is missing in the water at Chatfield State Park.

South Metro Fire Rescue said they were called to a water rescue at 3:26 p.m.

Two people were in the water. One made it to shore, and was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The other person was missing in the water. A second South Metro rescue boat was launched around 4:20 p.m. with additional divers to help find the person.

The missing individual was eventually located under water around 5 p.m. by divers and is being transported to the hospital with CPR in progress.