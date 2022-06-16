JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol says one person was killed in a rollover crash at Lair o’ the Bear Park on Thursday morning.

CSP said a red Jeep Cherokee went off the road at the park around 7:08 a.m.

One person was pronounced dead following the rollover crash. The victim’s identity will be released by the coroner’s office following notification of next of kin.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Jefferson County Open Space said Lair o’ the Bear Park will be closed until further notice.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said Colorado Highway 74 is closed between Kittredge and Idledale due to the investigation and vehicle recovery.