LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – One person has died after a shooting outside the Walmart at 4th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard in Lakewood.

Police said the victim was killed in the parking lot, and officers were able to track down the suspect nearby.

Officers then shot the suspect, who was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Lakewood Police are currently working a homicide and officer involved shooting near 4th and Wadsworth. Please avoid the area. There is no danger to the public. — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) September 18, 2020

No officers were injured, according to Lakewood police officials.

This is a breaking story. SkyFOX is going to the scene as are a reporter and photojournalist on the ground.