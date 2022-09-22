THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A driver was killed in a crash with a semitrailer on Interstate 25 in the same location as a tanker rollover hours before on Thursday.

Adams County Fire tweeted at 11:03 a.m. that the driver of a car that collided with a semitrailer was found dead at the scene of northbound I-25 and 84th Avenue. Another person was taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown.

Around 3:30 a.m. a tanker rolled over and leaked chemicals onto the highway which caused an hourslong closure for cleanup. The area was reopened at approximately 8:25 a.m.

Some lanes are closed while the crash is being cleared, Adams County Fire said to expect delays.