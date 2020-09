A Denver Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver police say one man has died after being stabbed near the convention center last week.

The stabbing happened late on the night of Sept. 24 at the intersection of Stout Street and Speer Boulevard.

UPDATE: This incident is now being investigated as a homicide. One of the victims, an adult male, has been pronounced deceased. No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone w/info is encouraged to call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 30, 2020

At the time police said there were two victims. An adult male has died, details about the other victim have not been released.

Police announced Wednesday that no arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.