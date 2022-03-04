DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened late Thursday night.

The crash happened near southbound Interstate 25 and 8th Ave. around 11:10 p.m.

DPD said two men were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A short time later, DPD said one of the men was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The identity of the victim will be released by the coroner’s office following notification of next of kin.

The on and off ramps at southbound I-25 and 8th Ave. were closed following the crash.

The crash is under investigation.