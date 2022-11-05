COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Commerce City Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday night.

The two-vehicle crash was reported near East 60th Avenue and Brighton Boulevard around 6:30 p.m.

One person involved in the crash was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. The victim’s identity will be released by the coroner’s office following notification of next of kin.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. CCPD said this is the sixth deadly crash in Commerce City this year and the ninth fatality.