1 person killed in Aurora moving truck crash

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person on Monday morning.

The driver was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash happened at East Colfax Avenue and Interstate 225 about 8:12 a.m.

The moving truck was hauling a car trailer with a car on it when it struck an I-225 overpass abutment, then went about 50 feet and hit a sign pole, according to police.

Police do not believe speed or alcohol contributed to the crash. The cause is under investigation.