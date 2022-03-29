ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Adams County Fire is investigating a deadly apartment fire that happened on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire at Waterview Apartments at 1620 Coronado Pkwy S. at 4:07 a.m.

Flames were spotted on the third-floor balcony, according to Adams County Fire. Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly.

One person was pronounced dead. The victim’s identity will be released from the coroner’s office following notification of next of kin. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.