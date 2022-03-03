ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An Arapahoe County deputy shot and killed a person at an apartment complex on the 7500 block of E. Harvard Avenue.

The shooting took place around 7:40 a.m. while a deputy was patroling at the complex. The officer found a stolen vehicle and walked toward it before realizing there was a person inside. The suspect had a gun.

The officer called for backup as a struggle began. The officer ended up firing their gun while another officer used a taser, both weapons hit the suspect.

The suspect died at the scene and no officers were injured.