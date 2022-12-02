AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department says one person was killed and another person was critically injured in a shooting on Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. near East Exposition Avenue and South Ironton Street. When police arrived on scene, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

The men were taken to the hospital. One of the victims was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity will be released from the coroner’s office following notification of next of kin.

The second victim, a 35-year-old man, remains hospitalized in critical condition, APD said.

The shooting is under investigation. No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.