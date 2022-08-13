One person was killed after a trench collapsed in a Greeley neighborhood. (Credit: Larry Bases)

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — One person was killed and one person was injured after a trench collapsed in Greeley on Saturday.

According to the Greeley Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 1900 block of East 16th Street shortly before noon on reports of a trench collapse with a person trapped.

When firefighters arrived, they found a trench that was six feet deep. GFD said a portion of the trench wall had collapsed and trapped one person inside.

Additional emergency personnel from the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, City of Greeley public works department, Platte Valley Fire Protection District, Windsor Severance Fire Rescue, and Poudre Fire Authority were called along with Greeley’s trench collapse trailer.

Crews worked to stabilize the trench walls, and after a few hours, the rescue operation transitioned to a recovery operation. The victim was recovered three hours later.

One other person who was at the site but not trapped in the trench was transported to a local hospital with injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The 1900 block of East 16th Street remains closed while trench crews continue cleanup.

