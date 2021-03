DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating after a shooting at Civic Center Park left one person injured just after noon Monday.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound, and their current condition is unknown.

One suspect is in custody, according to police.

Additionally, the state capitol building is in lockdown as a precaution since it is located near where the shooting happened.

Police say both the victim and the suspect are adult men.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in area of Civic Center Park. One person has been transported to the hospital with apparent GSW, condition unknown. One suspect in custody. Investigation is ongoing. #Denver pic.twitter.com/vQHtG0xZy6 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 8, 2021