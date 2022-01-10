Man injured in Larimer County officer-involved shooting on I-25

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was injured Monday in an officer-involved shooting on Interstate 25.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said deputies began a pursuit of a man after they received a call of a suspicious person at a Family Dollar store in Wellington at 2:06 p.m. The man fled in a pickup truck when deputies showed up and proceeded to follow him to East Mulberry Street and I-25. At least one deputy fired their weapon and struck the man. He was transported to the hospital.

LCSO said the suspect was the only person in the truck and no deputies were injured in the incident.

The sheriff’s office said a critical incident response team will be investigating. CIRT teams are usually called in when an officer fires their gun. Fort Collins Police Services is the lead investigating agency on this incident.

Southbound traffic was diverted at Mountain Vista Drive to Timberline Road to CO-14. The northbound lanes were temporarily closed but have since reopened.

This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for the latest updates.