ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An overnight fire in Adams County remains under investigation Wednesday morning.

Adams County Fire tweeted about the blaze just before 3 a.m. It happened at a single-family home east of Federal Boulevard in the 2600 block of 80th Avenue.

One person was rescued from the home and rushed to the hospital. Crews have not released an update on their condition.

Adams County Fire said one dog was rescued from the home but has since died.

Fire investigators, crime scene investigators, and Adams County Sherriff’s Office deputies remained on scene through the early morning hours while crews worked to put the fire out.

So far, there has been no word on what caused the fire.

80th Avenue is open to traffic.