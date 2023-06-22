Person found dead in car after being swept away in high water in Watkins (Photo credit: KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said one person died in Watkins after being swept up in high waters during the severe thunderstorms Wednesday night.

ACSO said it received reports of cars off the roadway due to flood waters around 11:30 p.m. in the area of North Watkins Road and East 6th Avenue. One of the cars that was swept away in the water was occupied, but rescue crews were unable to find the car due to the high water level and dangerous conditions.

The rescue crews returned Thursday morning and discovered the top of the vehicle several hundred yards northwest of the intersection using a drone in the area. Crew members located the deceased occupant at 9:20 a.m.

Due to flooding that occurred overnight, Watkins Road was closed between Interstate 70 and Jewell.

The sheriff’s office said the road and bridge crew is working with Bennett-Watkins Fire to get the road back open.