DENVER (KDVR) — A person was found dead after police responded to a car completely upside down in the South Platte River, the Denver Police Department said.

The car was found overturned in the water around W. Florida Avenue and S. Platte River Drive. Initially, DPD said there were no occupants located but shortly after reported one person was found deceased.

Several first responders were seen in the river and around the area of the upside-down car that was almost completely submerged with only the back tires sticking out of the water.

