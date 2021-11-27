1 person dies in 4-vehicle crash after driver runs red light

WELBY, Colo. (KDVR) – Colorado State Patrol (CSP) confirmed one fatality in a crash that involved four vehicles on Friday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 224 and Washington Street.

CSP said a Dodge Ram was traveling south and failed to stop at a red light. The Dodge hit a GMC Sonoma that was traveling east and then hit a Honda Accord that was stopped facing north at the traffic light. The fourth vehicle involved, a Ford Expedition, was also stopped at the traffic light and was damaged by debris and other impacts.

The two occupants in the Dodge were not wearing seatbelts and were transported to a local hospital. The driver sustained moderate injuries, and the passenger had serious injuries.

The GMC Sonoma driver was wearing a seat belt and transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

The driver of the Honda Accord was wearing a seat belt and was transported to a local hospital but pronounced fatal shortly after arrival.

CSP said there were no injuries to the driver or passenger of the Ford Expedition.

Speed and impairment were suspected in the crash, which is being investigated.