1 person dead, shelter-in-place ordered in Westminster

Local News

by: Colleen Flynn

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — One person has died after being found injured on a neighbor’s porch on Saturday, police said.

The Westminster Police Department has set a perimeter and ordered a shelter-in-place for the area around the 3900 block of 118th Place.

Police said officers responded to the report of a disturbance at 1:30 p.m. The injured person was transported to the hospital where they later died.

Police may have the location of a suspect and are waiting on a search warrant to be issued.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is received.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories