1 person dead, shelter-in-place ordered in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — One person has died after being found injured on a neighbor’s porch on Saturday, police said.

The Westminster Police Department has set a perimeter and ordered a shelter-in-place for the area around the 3900 block of 118th Place.

Police said officers responded to the report of a disturbance at 1:30 p.m. The injured person was transported to the hospital where they later died.

Police may have the location of a suspect and are waiting on a search warrant to be issued.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is received.