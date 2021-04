BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — One person is dead after the motorized paraglider they were operating crashed around the area of 119th Street and Arapahoe Road on Saturday night.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses reported the crash just before 6 p.m. The operator was the only person involved in the incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration will assist with the investigation, a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.