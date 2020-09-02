1 person dead after plane crash near I-76 in Brighton

1 person died when the plane they were flying crashed in Brighton on Sept. 2, 2020. (Credi: KDVR)

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) – One person has died in a plane crash near I-76 in the Brighton area.

The plane took off from the private Van Air airport and crashed east of I-76 and south of East 168th Avenue around 12:15 p.m.

The Brighton Fire Department confirms that one person has died, it’s unclear at this time how many people were on the plane.

The FAA and NTSB have been notified of the crash, but for the time being the Adams County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

Witnesses told the sheriff’s office that they heard the plane’s engine fail then saw it spiral toward the ground.

This is a breaking story. SkyFOX is heading to the scene.