1 person dead, 2 others hospitalized in domestic violence-related shooting in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says one person is dead and two others were hospitalized after a domestic violence-related shooting early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of E. Girard Ave.

Police said two victims were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds in unknown conditions. A third person was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPD did not release any information on a possible suspect. However, police said, “we believe we have accounted for all involved parties and are continuing to investigate the circumstances.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence help is available through the following resources:

Rose Andom Center

Violence Free Colorado

National DV Hotline