BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) – Team members from Brighton Fire Rescue pulled one person and two dogs from icy water at the Brighton Recreation Center on Friday.

Around 12:30 p.m., first responders were dispatched with a call saying a person was yelling for help and they can’t swim.

The fire chief and police were able to get the person out of the water and then rescuers pulled two dogs out.

Authorities say the person pulled from the water is in serious but stable condition.

Story developing…