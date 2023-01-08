DENVER (KDVR) – A woman is dead after being involved in a crash in Denver’s Barnum neighborhood overnight.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers responded to a report of a crash just after midnight on Sunday morning.

The crash was between a motorist and a pedestrian near the intersection of Federal Boulevard and West 3rd Avenue in Denver.

When officers arrived, they located the woman and transported her to a nearby hospital, but DPD verified that she died just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

The identity of the woman has not been released but FOX31 will update this story once that information has been released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

What led up to this crash is still under investigation, but if you have any information regarding this deadly crash, please contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by dialing 720-913-7867.