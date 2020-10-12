1 paddle boarder rescued at Chatfield Reservoir, recovery effort launched for other

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — South Metro Fire responded to a rescue call after two paddle boarders were in distress on Sunday at Chatfield Reservoir, authorities say.

According to officials, two paddle boarders were stranded on the water. One was pushed to shore by the wind. Witnesses say the other went under water and did resurface.

After hours of searching, SMFR has shifted the search from a rescue to a recovery. Colorado Parks and Wildlife ranger boats were on the water with the SMFR dive boat conducting a sonar grid search around the area the person was last seen.

Update – The search mode has been changed from a rescue to a recovery. @CPW_NE Ranger boats and a SMFR Dive boat are conducting a sonar grid search using last seen points from witnesses on shore. pic.twitter.com/V90TDyUmGh — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) October 11, 2020

CPW will continue the sonar grid search overnight. SMFR dive will return on Monday to continue a water search.

Our Marine Evidence Recovery Team is heading back on the water to continue recovery efforts for the missing person in Chatfield Reservoir. Wind conditions look favorable to allow the team to use their sonar equipment throughout the night. pic.twitter.com/GOdaqu1g7w — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 12, 2020

Wind may have played a factor in the water rescue. Strong gusts swept across the Front Range causing several problems including accidents, power outages and tree damage.

Unfortunately, there have been several other incidents at Chatfield Reservoir this summer. An 18-year-old drowned after encountering a significant drop off in the water. Another man drowned after falling off an inner tube in June.

This is a developing story and updates will be reported as they are received.