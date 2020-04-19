1 motorcyclist dead following crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A traffic crash that occurred near the Hancock Expressway and Morning Mist Drive in Colorado Springs Saturday night left one motorcyclist dead.

When officers arrived, they discovered two vehicles involved in the crash: an SUV and a motorcylce. The motorcycle driver was found unresponsive. After performing life-saving measures, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead.

The SUV driver stayed on scene and did not sustain any injuries.

The investigation is still on-going and no charges have been filed at this time.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor, however, early reports indicate the motorcyclist was potentially traveling at an excessive speed.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.