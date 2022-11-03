DENVER (KDVR) — Bad news, nobody won the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night. However, the jackpot is now estimated at $1.5 billion with a cash option of $745.9 million for the next drawing on Saturday.

The good news? Someone in Colorado is now $1 million richer. A ticket was sold in our state that matched all five white balls to win the $1 million prize.

The $1 million ticket was sold in Pueblo. There were two $50,000 winners, one of them was sold in Denver and the other in Colorado Springs.

Here are the winning numbers from Wednesday’s drawing: 2, 11, 22, 35, and 60, and Powerball number 23.

There were three winning tickets sold that matched five numbers and the Power Play option prize for $2 million in Arizona, Montana, and New Jersey.

If a player wins Saturday’s jackpot, it will be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history and third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history