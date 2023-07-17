DENVER (KDVR) — And the Powerball jackpot just keeps growing. While no ticket matched the six winning numbers on Saturday, a few lucky Colorado players walked away with an overall total of $1.25 million.

The current jackpot has gone 37 consecutive weeks without a winner and is now at an estimated $900 million, with a cash value of $465.1 million. While the big jackpot is still up for grabs, a few tickets sold around Colorado made for a big payday.

According to the Colorado Lottery, four Coloradans won after Saturday’s drawings. One person became an overnight millionaire after the ticket they purchased at Thunder River Market in Parachute won $1 million.

That million-dollar ticket was just one of three that matched all five white balls in the whole country, according to Powerball. The other two tickets were sold in Texas.

This is the second time this month, that a person in Colorado won $1 million. The ticketholder purchased that golden ticket at the Murphy Express in Elizabeth.

Three other tickets racked up an extra $250,000. Here is where they were sold:

$100,000 at Rocket convenience store at 5899 S. Alkire St. in Littleton

$100,000 at 7-Eleven at 5405 Marshall St. in Arvada

$50,000 at Ringos Super Trading Post in Trinidad

In total, the four tickets sold in Colorado cashed out $1,250,000.

The next Powerball drawing will be held on Monday at 8:59 p.m. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.