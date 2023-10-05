DENVER (KDVR) — The Powerball jackpot keeps rising after no one hit it big in Wednesday night’s drawing. However, some Colorado winners struck gold and walked away with a total of $1.2 million.

The winning numbers were 9, 35, 54, 63, 64 and the Powerball 1, yet no one hit all six. So, the jackpot now climbs to an estimated $1.4 billion.

However, some lucky Colorado ticket holders won at least $50,000, and one person walked away with a million dollars.

According to the Colorado Lottery, five tickets won a total of $1.2 million. Here is where those lucky tickets were sold.

$1 million winner Sold at Shell #151

5860 S Kipling in Littleton

$50,000 winner Sold at the Kum and Go #659

9665 Prominent Point in Colorado Springs

$50,000 winner Sold at Petro Stopping Centers #399

2842 SE Frontage Road in Johnstown

$50,000 winner Sold at Circle K #2709865

3040 N Broadway in Boulder

$50,000 winner Sold at Paisano Liquors

126 W Bridge Street in Brighton





Now, if you didn’t walk home with a large sum of cash, there is another shot to strike it rich on Saturday. Players hope the next drawing will end an 11-week stretch without a jackpot winner.

Your odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

If you’re lucky enough to win the Jackpot the biggest question you will have to answer is, will you take cash or annuity?

If you want your money right away, you’ll want to select the cash option. If you want more money in the end, you may prefer the annuity option. Many financial experts urge winners to build a team of people who can help you control your money for the long term.

Saturday’s drawing will take place at 8:59 p.m.