1 man dies, 17-year-old injured in Aurora shooting

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A man died, and a 17-year-old male was injured in a shooting in Aurora’s Meadow Hills neighborhood on Friday night.

Around 10:20 p.m., officers from the Aurora Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of South Fraser Street and South Fraser Court. When they arrived, they located evidence of an apparent shooting at that location; However, no victims were located at the scene.

A short time later, two shooting victims arrived at the emergency department of a local hospital by private vehicle.

One of the victims, an adult male, died from his injuries. The second victim, a 17-year-old male, was treated and released from the hospital on Saturday morning.

An investigation is under way. Anyone who witnessed this shooting or has information about the case is asked to contact Agent Ethan Snow at 303-739-6523.

Tipsters can also report information by using Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. By using Crime Stoppers tipster can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.