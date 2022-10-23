LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) – While responding to a domestic violence call in Louisville on Sunday morning, police officers shot and killed a man who was allegedly wielding a knife.

A press conference to provide an update on this officer-involved shooting will be held at 3 p.m. in Louisville on Sunday, which you can watch in the video player above.

Louisville Police Department said that officers responded to the domestic violence report at approximately 6:29 a.m. on Sunday morning at a home on the 300 block of East Street.

LPD said that the woman at the residence, who had initially called the police, gave permission to the officers to enter the home in order to provide safety for the family.

According to LPD, after entering the residence, officers made contact with a 57-year-old man who lived there. Once contact was made by the officers, the man allegedly advanced toward them while threatening them with a large butcher knife.

According to LPD, “officer[s] observed blood and possible knife wounds on the male.”

Once the threat was allegedly made by the knife-wielding man, three officers with the LPD opened fire on him, which resulted in his death.

LPD said there were no other residents at the home harmed during this officer-involved shooting.

All of the officers involved have since been placed on administrative leave while the investigation into the shooting, led by the Boulder County Investigation Team, is completed.

The names of the man who died in this shooting, as well as the officers who’ve been put on administrative leave, have not been released at this point, but FOX31 will bring you that information once it has been made public.

If you or a loved one has been affected by domestic violence, you can seek assistance, support and counseling by contacting the Colorado Crisis Services by calling 1-844-493-8255. You can also contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-7233.