1 man dead, 1 juvenile hospitalized in Denver crash

Local News

by: Colleen Flynn

Posted: / Updated:

Crash in West Highland (photo from Denver Fire Department)

DENVER (KDVR) — A man died in a crash in the West Highland neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, according to the Denver Police Department. A juvenile was transported to the hospital with serious injuries from the incident.

Denver Fire and DPD responded to a collision on West 32nd Avenue and North Lowell Boulevard around 12:40 p.m.

DPD closed the road while firefighters extricated trapped individuals from the cars. The road was reopened just before 4 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

