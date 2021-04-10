1 man dead, 1 juvenile hospitalized in Denver crash

DENVER (KDVR) — A man died in a crash in the West Highland neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, according to the Denver Police Department. A juvenile was transported to the hospital with serious injuries from the incident.
Denver Fire and DPD responded to a collision on West 32nd Avenue and North Lowell Boulevard around 12:40 p.m.
DPD closed the road while firefighters extricated trapped individuals from the cars. The road was reopened just before 4 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.