The national flag of Colorado sticking in a pile of american dollars.(series)

DENVER (KDVR) — One very lucky person won over $11 million in the Colorado Lotto+ drawing on Wednesday.

According to the Colorado Lottery, one person matched all six numbers and won the jackpot prize of $11,555,105, which comes out to a cash value of $5,777,552. Now that is a good payday.

A spokeswoman at the Colorado Lottery said the winning ticket was sold at a King Soopers in Centennial, and as of Friday, it had not been claimed.

The Colorado Lottery said your odds of watching all six numbers and winning the jackpot are one in 3,838,380.

The Colorado Lotto+ is an in-state jackpot game, and according to the Colorado Lottery, has created over 425 millionaires in the state. To play the game, players choose six numbers and the prizes are awarded to those matching 3 to 6 of those numbers.

The winning numbers for Wednesday’s drawing were 10-15-25-29-35-40.

The last time the jackpot for the Colorado Lotto+ was won was back in August 2022.

The next drawing for the in-state lottery will be on Saturday with a new estimated jackpot of $1 million.