ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — One person was killed in an early morning apartment fire in Arvada.

According to the Arvada Fire Department, firefighters responded to a blaze at the Village West Apartments. The building is located at 12155 West 58th Pl. and is west of Bridgeside Park.

When firefighters arrived at the apartment building they were met with heavy fire and smoke.

AFD said four people were transported to local hospitals and they confirmed one person was killed in the fire.

The Arvada Police Department said one officer was transported and treated for smoke inhalation that they suffered during the evacuation efforts.

The Red Cross is currently assisting those who have been displaced. According to AFD 10 units were damaged and those residents have been displaced.

AFD also confirmed that multiple pets were killed.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.